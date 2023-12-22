(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Riffat Mukhtar Raja, met Pakistan's marathon athlete Muhammad Yousuf at the Central Police Office. They discussed on topic was how important sports are for fostering both physical and mental health.

Yousuf, who covers 21.1 km daily for 22 consecutive days, aims to set a new record by running for 31 consecutive days.

His ultimate goal is to secure a place in the Guinness Book of World Records, surpassing the previous record and elevating Pakistan's global standing through his marathon feat.

The IGP praised Yousuf's determination, expressing confidence in his ability to secure a well-deserved spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. This achievement is seen as a way to bring honour to Pakistan on an international platform.