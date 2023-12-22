Open Menu

Sindh Police Chief Commends Runner's Bid For Guinness Record In Fitness Marathon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Sindh Police Chief commends runner's bid for Guinness record in fitness marathon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Riffat Mukhtar Raja, met Pakistan's marathon athlete Muhammad Yousuf at the Central Police Office. They discussed on topic was how important sports are for fostering both physical and mental health.

Yousuf, who covers 21.1 km daily for 22 consecutive days, aims to set a new record by running for 31 consecutive days.

His ultimate goal is to secure a place in the Guinness Book of World Records, surpassing the previous record and elevating Pakistan's global standing through his marathon feat.

The IGP praised Yousuf's determination, expressing confidence in his ability to secure a well-deserved spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. This achievement is seen as a way to bring honour to Pakistan on an international platform.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Police Sports Marathon

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary’s brother arrested from Jehlum

Fawad Chaudhary’s brother arrested from Jehlum

43 minutes ago
 SC directs ECP to address PTI’s concerns about l ..

SC directs ECP to address PTI’s concerns about level-playing field

53 minutes ago
 Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wick ..

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wicketkeeper in Melbourne Test

2 hours ago
 Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day ..

Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day one of the practice match agai ..

2 hours ago
 Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY I ..

Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY Increase in Global Smartphone S ..

2 hours ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher ca ..

SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

3 hours ago
Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illeg ..

Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illegal marriage case

5 hours ago
 ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

5 hours ago
 Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

9 hours ago
 46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan