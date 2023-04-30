Sindh Police Chief expresses condolences with family of martyr police constable

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The Inspector General (IG) Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Sunday visited the residence of Police Constable Kishore Kumar, in Gharibabad Muhallah Naudero (Larkana) to express condolences to the bereaved family on the martyrdom of the police constable Kishore Kumar in the attack of dacoits on the Police Post in the Katcha area of Ghotki district a few days back.

IG Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon stayed there for some time and condoled with the martyred constable's Father Sodho Mal, brother Ashok Kumar and other family members and expressed their grief over the incident.

On that occasion, Inspector General (IG) Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said that martyrs are alive who protect their country and nation.

He said, we are proud of martyrs and their sacrifice will not go in vain. The order has been restored, he added.

Ghulam Nabi Memon paid tribute to martyred police constable Kishore Kumar's bravery and sacrifice.

IG Police Sindh said, I am proud of my police for being brave and Kishore Kumar has become a martyr for showing that bravery.

He also said that all possible support will be given to the families of the martyrs and their children's education expenses and a job will also be provided.

IG Sindh said that the government has a good package for the compensation of the martyred officials and the paperwork for it is going on. Besides, IG Sindh also said that the Sindh Chief Minister made a separate announcement for the education of the children of the martyred official Ashok Kumar, which has been arranged in advance.

The relatives of the martyr talked about transportation, which will also be arranged because it is our responsibility to solve other problems of the relatives of the martyr, which we do for other martyrs and we will do for the relatives of Shaheed Ashok Kumar, IG Sindh said.

DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh, SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan and other senior police officers were also present on the occasion.