Sindh Police chief for actions against absconders, proclaimed offenders

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday directed the officers concerned to strengthen actions against absconders and proclaimed offenders across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday directed the officers concerned to strengthen actions against absconders and proclaimed offenders across the province.

Presiding over a meeting held here to review progress of ongoing operations in Katcha Areas of the province, the IGP also asked all the DIGPs to visit educational institutions of their jurisdictions concerned and to lecture students regarding negative effects of drug abuse.

Dr. Syed Kaleem instructed to ensure crackdowns against those involved in business of sub-standard food items and quacks with enhanced coordination of organizations concerned.

He said to promote community policing to prevent cases such as child labour, child lifting, honor killing, tribal conflicts and others.

Sindh Police Chief ordered to take swift and timely action in cases related to violence against women and children.

The meeting among other senior officers was also attended by Additional IGP Sukkur, DIGPs Sukkur and Larkana.