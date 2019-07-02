UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Police Chief For Actions Against Absconders, Proclaimed Offenders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 08:51 PM

Sindh Police chief for actions against absconders, proclaimed offenders

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday directed the officers concerned to strengthen actions against absconders and proclaimed offenders across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday directed the officers concerned to strengthen actions against absconders and proclaimed offenders across the province.

Presiding over a meeting held here to review progress of ongoing operations in Katcha Areas of the province, the IGP also asked all the DIGPs to visit educational institutions of their jurisdictions concerned and to lecture students regarding negative effects of drug abuse.

Dr. Syed Kaleem instructed to ensure crackdowns against those involved in business of sub-standard food items and quacks with enhanced coordination of organizations concerned.

He said to promote community policing to prevent cases such as child labour, child lifting, honor killing, tribal conflicts and others.

Sindh Police Chief ordered to take swift and timely action in cases related to violence against women and children.

The meeting among other senior officers was also attended by Additional IGP Sukkur, DIGPs Sukkur and Larkana.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Business Visit Sukkur Larkana Progress Women All Labour

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Measures to Reinvigorate Partnerships ..

25 minutes ago

Irfan and Naseem guide Pakistan U19 to victory in ..

32 minutes ago

AJK health centres to be linked with Pak hospitals ..

42 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister directs quality completion of BR ..

1 minute ago

Minister visits Shamozai feeder Swat

1 minute ago

11,530 riders challaned for not using helmet, Rs. ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.