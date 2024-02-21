Open Menu

Sindh Police Chief For Joint Strategy To Combat Riverine Bandits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 07:03 PM

During a meeting chaired by IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, comprehensive discussions were held on issues and measures about the adoption of a joint strategy, plan of action, and implementation decisions aimed at ensuring success in the operation against bandits in the riverine areas (Katcha areas) of Sindh and Punjab. Decisions were made with a focus on concrete and effective measures

Various officials including RPO Bahawalpur, DIGPs Sukkur, Larkana, along with their respective SSPs and DPOs, briefed on the outcomes and successes of the joint strategy and measures between Sindh and Punjab Police against dacoits in Katcha areas. The operation garnered unanimous support and approval.

The IGP Sindh highlighted the significant challenge posed to law enforcement agencies by criminals who lure unsuspecting citizens into traps through deception and greed in the riverine areas of Sindh and Punjab. He emphasized the need for active and effective police check posts in Katcha areas, along with intensified patrolling and random snap-checking on highways through joint measures.

He stressed the establishment of a mechanism for constant communication with the families of abduction victims regarding their recovery.

Describing the joint measures and operations as beneficial, IGP Sindh underscored the importance of close monitoring of individuals from Katcha areas. He emphasized the involvement of all stakeholders and law enforcement agencies in inter-provincial strategic planning, giving special attention to their suggestions, consultation, and support in measures against dacoits in Katcha areas.

He instructed DIGPs of Sindh and Punjab Police to establish strong, sustainable, and productive interconnections to solidify and ensure the success of inter-provincial strategies and action plans against dacoits.

Senior police officers from both provinces emphasized the need for coordinated efforts and effective overall measures to combat crime and robbery in Katcha areas, stressing the importance of adapting procedures and plans to joint strategies.

In addition to DIGP - Headquarters Sindh, AIGPs of Establishment, Operations, Logistics, and Admin CPO also participated in the meeting.

