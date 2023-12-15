KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, convened with the parents of Syed Murtaza Hussain, a NED University student who tragically lost his life in a recent robbery.

The meeting took place at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi, where IGP Sindh also checked on the condition of the deceased's injured brother.

Expressing deep condolences and empathy, IGP Sindh assured the grieving parents of the police's commitment to conduct a thorough investigation, ensuring the perpetrators are brought to justice.

During the meeting, DIGP - East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar and SSP Investigation Ameer Saud Magsi updated the IGP on the ongoing progress in the case's investigation.

Emphasizing the utilization of modern techniques and collected evidence, the police officials affirmed their dedication to swiftly resolving the case and bringing the culprits to account.

IGP Sindh extended prayers for the departed soul and the swift recovery of the deceased student's injured brother. The father of the late student shared poignant memories, highlighting his son's exceptional academic achievements, describing him as a brilliant and accomplished student from school to university, earning a gold medal for his excellence.