Sindh Police chief orders dismissal of officers supporting organized crime

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has declared that police officers who support organized crime should be dismissed without exception, while those demonstrating strong performance against crime should be rewarded

He issued these directives during a meeting at the Central Police Office in Karachi on Monday.

The IGP emphasized the necessity of eradicating organized crime and ensuring success in actions against criminal groups. To achieve this, he stressed the importance of strengthening the special branch's collaboration with the provincial task force.

Ghulam Nabi Memon instructed that the task force in Karachi would be led by the Additional IGP Karachi, while at other range/division levels, the task forces against organized crime would be headed by the Additional IGP - CTD.

Addressing senior police officers, the IGP underlined the goal to eliminate organized crime and secure a safer future for the coming generations.

He also directed all DIGPs to ensure that the allocated budgets for police stations are provided, enabling financial independence and improvement of police operations.

Earlier, provincial task force focal persons provided a comprehensive briefing on the issues and measures related to the elimination and prevention of organized crime.

The meeting was attended by Additional IGP - Karachi, DIGPs, and other senior officers.

