Sindh Police Chief To Meet PM Today Evening

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:20 PM

Sindh Police Chief to meet PM today evening

The sources say that Sindh IGP will brief Prime Minister Imran Khan about law and order situation and allegations of Sindh government against him.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2020) Sindh Police Chief Kaleem Imam would meet Prime Minister Imran Khan today, the sources say.

Sindh IGP Imam will meet PM Imran Khan today at 6:00 pm at Governor House. Earlier, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail summoned IGP Kaleem Imam who briefed him about the allegations of PPP government. Sindh Government time and again asked the federal government for change of IGP Kaleem Imam but every time their plea for change was rejected. But the sources say that the Sindh government’s request now for IGP change has been accepted.

On Jan 1, 2020, Sindh CM wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan for provision of funds for the projects like population and health, and sought his attention towards water and gas issues in Karachi and other parts of the province beside change of Sindh IGP.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah asked the Prime Minister to constitute a committee for equal distribution of water between the provinces, and provision of gas to Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

“The funds for the projects like population and health should be provided,” said the letter issued to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Sindh CM also conveyed his message to the PM that letters would be written to all other ministries which held their funds.

The sources said that the Federal government initially in 2001 decided to stop issuance of funds to the provinces for “vertical programs” as health and population became the subject of provinces after 18th amendment. However, the provinces challenged this act and lodged their protest that if they had known it before they would have demanded “appropriate funds” for these programs.

On provinces’ protest, Council of Common Interest decided to issue funds to the provinces and now these funds would continue for the provinces till the next decision .

The sources say that Sindh Chief Minister Shah asked the PM to resolve the issue of water distribution, constitute a committee for this and seek recommendations from all provinces for the Council of Common Interest on its next meeting, they added. The request for change of Sindh Police Chief was also made, they added.

