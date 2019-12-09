UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Police Claims Arresting 765 Accused In Week

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 32 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 06:36 PM

Sindh Police claims arresting 765 accused in week

Sindh Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 765 alleged accused from across the province in last week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 765 alleged accused from across the province in last week.

According to an official, the total number of arrested accused also included 158 absconders and 27 proclaimed offenders.

As per the details, Karachi police nabbed 410 including 44 absconders and 6 proclaimed offenders.

The Hyderabad police apprehended 185 including 35 absconders and 11 proclaimed offenders.

As many as 62 accused including 12 absconders and 6 proclaimed offenders were busted by Sukkur police while the Larkana police arrested 44 with 19 absconders and 2 proclaimed offenders.

Similarly, Shaheed Benazirabad police arrested 30 absconders and 2 proclaimed offenders while the Mirpurkhas police caught 32 in total including 18 absconders.

The police also recovered arms, ammunition, drugs and looted or snatchedmaterial from the possession of all arrested. Cases have been registered and further investigations underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Police Martyrs Shaheed Drugs Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana 2019 All From

Recent Stories

ISPR rejects news on Pak-Iran joint patrolling at ..

5 minutes ago

PML-N will not oppose  Army Chief’s extension: ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan stars can’t wait for the Rawalpindi Tes ..

15 minutes ago

Circular debt a threat to the economy: Mian Zahid ..

31 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates Thumbay University Hos ..

37 minutes ago

Campaign against illegal hunters to be intensified ..

33 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.