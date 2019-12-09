Sindh Police claims arresting 765 accused in week

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) : Sindh Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 765 alleged accused from across the province in last week.

According to an official, the total number of arrested accused also included 158 absconders and 27 proclaimed offenders.

As per the details, Karachi police nabbed 410 including 44 absconders and 6 proclaimed offenders.

The Hyderabad police apprehended 185 including 35 absconders and 11 proclaimed offenders.

As many as 62 accused including 12 absconders and 6 proclaimed offenders were busted by Sukkur police while the Larkana police arrested 44 with 19 absconders and 2 proclaimed offenders.

Similarly, Shaheed Benazirabad police arrested 30 absconders and 2 proclaimed offenders while the Mirpurkhas police caught 32 in total including 18 absconders.

The police also recovered arms, ammunition, drugs and looted or snatchedmaterial from the possession of all arrested. Cases have been registered and further investigations underway.