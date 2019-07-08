Sindh Police complies black book comprising details of hardened criminals

Sindh police as part of its province wide campaign against criminals has compiled its first "Black Book" comprising every single detail of notified outlaw involved in heinous offense

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh police as part of its province wide campaign against criminals has compiled its first "Black Book" comprising every single detail of notified outlaw involved in heinous offense.

The initiative has been taken on the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP-Sindh), Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, said a spokesman of the department here on Monday.

The Black Book was said to particularly encompass details of criminals with head money announced for their arrest comprising all details about their nature of crimes as well as their background and affiliations (if any) besides their status and other relevant information.

Copies of the Black Book was said to had been provided to all regional Additional Inspectors General of Police so that staff at every single police station, scattered across the province, is adequately updated.

The exercise is expected to ensure fool proof coordination among the police force and help ease tracing and timely arrest of theculprits.