Sindh police constable shot dead in Orangi town

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :A Sindh police constable killed on his way back from a wedding ceremony in Quaidabad area of Karachi here on Saturday.

According to details, unidentified armed men opened fire and killed the constable, 30-year-old Azeem Haider, near the Surjani moor area of Karachi.

In a statement, SHO Surjani stated that 30-year-old Azeem Haider was returning from a wedding ceremony when he was targeted by armed assailants near the Green Bus Stop in Surjani moor, which resulted in his immediate death.

The SHO said that the police found a purse and a mobile phone belonging to the deceased -- from the scene. Meanwhile, the police stated that the constable was targeted and the incident was not of a robbery resistance.

According to police officials, the deceased, Azeem Haider, had a personal weapon on him, which was recovered from his body.

The police are conducting further investigations into the incident.