Sindh Police Crackdown On Corruption: Multiple Officers Suspended, Transferred
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 08:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) In a major crackdown on corruption and misconduct, the Sindh police department has suspended and transferred numerous officers from Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts.
The actions were taken on the orders of DIG Sukkur, Captain (retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Friday, following departmental inquiries that found the officers guilty of various offenses, including corruption, misuse of authority and involvement in social evils.
A total of 37 officers, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, head constables, and constables, were suspended, transferred, or faced other penalties.
DIG Sukkur warned that any future instances of negligence, misconduct, or corruption would be dealt with severely, and those found guilty would face strict departmental and legal action.
