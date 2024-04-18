Sindh Police Crackdown On Organized Crime, Narcotics
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 10:24 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Under the directives of Sindh Provincial Home Minister Zia Lanjar and IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, a meeting was convened with police officers from the three districts of Mirpurkhas range on Thursday.
Chaired by DIG Police Mirpurkhas Range Javed Sonharo Jaskani, the meeting at the DIGP Office Mirpurkhas addressed the rampant issue of organized crime, narcotics, and other illicit activities in the region.
SHOs from Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, and Tharparkar districts, along with other office staff, participated in the meeting.
DIG Mirpurkhas Range Javed Sonharo Jaskani initiated a campaign to eradicate the storage of country liquor and vowed to take strict action against any police officers found involved in drug-related activities.
The DIG emphasized the importance of performance, stating that officers showing dedication will be encouraged while those lacking performance will face departmental action.
He reiterated the commitment to crush organized crime and urged any individuals involved to rectify their actions immediately.
The directive includes targeting crime professionals, narcotics peddlers, sellers, manufacturers, suppliers, and their facilitators.
The Sindh Police are determined to root out such elements from the region.
