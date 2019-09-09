UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Police Department Declares Red Alert On Eve Of Ashura

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 05:20 PM

Sindh Police Department declares Red Alert on eve of Ashura

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam busy in personally monitoring the main processions being taken out on Monday (Muharram 9th) has placed the department itself on high alert for Muharram 9th and 10th.

The police chief of the province being on the field said that despite fool proof security arrangements and close coordination among the law enforcement agencies no complacency, at any level, could be afforded.

In his directives to the officers and the junior staff, he said advisory issued by the Central Command and Control Centre, must strictly be complied with.

All Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Station House Officers, he said ought to ensure their presence in their respective jurisdiction and duly report status of their areas, in particular context of congregations being held and processions taken out during Ashura.

Emphasizing that presence of cops deployed on sensitive points across the province must be monitored and they be regularly briefed about the status, provincial police chief said adequate arrangements for drinkable water and lunch must also be ensured for the cops on duty.

Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam reiterated that negligence towards implementation of Muharram Contingency Plan would not be tolerated at any cost.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Water Alert (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health launches 11th edition of &#039; ..

56 minutes ago

Government provides AED1.4 bn in social assistance ..

56 minutes ago

Samiullah visits Imam Bargah Hussaini Chowk

2 hours ago

Rich tributes paid to Karbala martyrs

2 hours ago

Elections in Russia Were Rather Smooth, Took Place ..

2 hours ago

Two Children Killed in Bomb Blast in Southwestern ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.