Sindh Police Department declares Red Alert on eve of Ashura

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam busy in personally monitoring the main processions being taken out on Monday (Muharram 9th) has placed the department itself on high alert for Muharram 9th and 10th.

The police chief of the province being on the field said that despite fool proof security arrangements and close coordination among the law enforcement agencies no complacency, at any level, could be afforded.

In his directives to the officers and the junior staff, he said advisory issued by the Central Command and Control Centre, must strictly be complied with.

All Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Station House Officers, he said ought to ensure their presence in their respective jurisdiction and duly report status of their areas, in particular context of congregations being held and processions taken out during Ashura.

Emphasizing that presence of cops deployed on sensitive points across the province must be monitored and they be regularly briefed about the status, provincial police chief said adequate arrangements for drinkable water and lunch must also be ensured for the cops on duty.

Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam reiterated that negligence towards implementation of Muharram Contingency Plan would not be tolerated at any cost.