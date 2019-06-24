Sindh police department personnel to be regularised as Range police force

The Sindh police department has decided to regularise some 2477 Sindh Reserve Police (SRP) personnel to the Police Range of their respective home district, as per domicile submitted to the department

According to a press release issued here Monday, a special meeting chaired by Inspector General of Police, Sindh, (IGP-Sindh) Dr. Syed Kalim Imam at Central Police Office extensively discussed issues related to SRP and urgency to revamp it.

The meeting was also attended by senior police officers, including Additional Inspectors General of Police (AIGPs), Deputy Inspectors General and Special Branch officials from across the province.

It was also decided that around 1450 fresh recruits of SRP would be trained as alert force and accommodated as personnel of IGP reserve platoons.

Services of the 2477 members of SRP force to be placed at the disposal of Police Range at regular cadre would help accommodation of 422 as part of AIG-Karachi Range, 913 as AIG-Hyderabad Range and 1142 at the disposal of AIG-Sukkur Range.

As per the decisions made during the meeting the services of 32 physically challenged members of SRP would also be placed under Police Range in accordance with their respective domiciles.