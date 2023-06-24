Sindh police DIG visits PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Police DIG (IT) Pervez Ahmed Chandio on Saturday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters here to enhance collaboration and understanding of the operational workings between PSCA and Sindh Police for Karachi Safe City project.

PSCA Managing Director Muhammad Kamran Khan gave a detailed briefing about the working of the safe city.

The DIG also visited the various departments of the PSCA center and was briefed on the usage of LTE advanced handsets, geographic information system, 15 emergency helpline call dispatch process and the media management centre.

The intelligent traffic management system and face recognition system were also highlighted during the visit.

The MD said that the PSCA was providing unwavering technical support for the Karachi Safe City project.

DIG (IT) Pervez Ahmed Chandio said that PSCA was a role model for modern policing. He emphasized the importance of learning from PSCA's experience to implement similar initiatives in Sindh, to ensure the safety and security of its residents.

Later, MD PSCA Kamran Khan also presented a commemorative shield to DIG Sindh Pervez Ahmed Chandio.