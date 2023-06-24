Open Menu

Sindh Police DIG Visits PSCA

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Sindh police DIG visits PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Police DIG (IT) Pervez Ahmed Chandio on Saturday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters here to enhance collaboration and understanding of the operational workings between PSCA and Sindh Police for Karachi Safe City project.

PSCA Managing Director Muhammad Kamran Khan gave a detailed briefing about the working of the safe city.

The DIG also visited the various departments of the PSCA center and was briefed on the usage of LTE advanced handsets, geographic information system, 15 emergency helpline call dispatch process and the media management centre.

The intelligent traffic management system and face recognition system were also highlighted during the visit.

The MD said that the PSCA was providing unwavering technical support for the Karachi Safe City project.

DIG (IT) Pervez Ahmed Chandio said that PSCA was a role model for modern policing. He emphasized the importance of learning from PSCA's experience to implement similar initiatives in Sindh, to ensure the safety and security of its residents.

Later, MD PSCA Kamran Khan also presented a commemorative shield to DIG Sindh Pervez Ahmed Chandio.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Punjab Visit Traffic Media From Pervez Ahmed Securities Limited

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to com ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to complete IMF program

2 minutes ago
 Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML- ..

Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML-N Sindh

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of ..

Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of IMF deal

39 minutes ago
 WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top ..

WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top German media organisations

47 minutes ago
 Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forc ..

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

2 hours ago
 Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot a ..

Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot allotment charges

2 hours ago
Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin ..

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves dis ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for ..

DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for 1,000 employees

3 hours ago
 Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliv ..

Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliveira takes silver in Mogaduro

5 hours ago
 Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid ..

Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim’ at Heart of Sh ..

5 hours ago
 Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricke ..

Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricket

6 hours ago
 SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in ..

SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in Abu Dhabi, showcasing cancer t ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan