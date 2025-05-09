Sindh Police digitizes medical-legal, forensic reporting system to eliminate delays and ensure transparency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) In a major step towards digital transformation, Sindh Police has streamlined and digitized the process of issuing and receiving police surgeon reports, medico-legal certificates, DNA analyses, food and chemical tests, and forensic evaluations. The move aims to eliminate unnecessary delays and ensure transparency.

Reports related to medical examinations, evidence analysis, and forensic findings are now being uploaded in real time by police surgeons, medico-legal officers (MLOs), and laboratory officials via a newly developed digital application by Sindh Police, said a news release on Friday.

The police IT department has successfully integrated all police surgeon offices, medico-legal units, and government labs across the province into a unified digital system.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, was held at the Central Police Office Karachi to review the progress and performance of these digitization reforms. Participants included Health Secretary Rehan Baloch, Additional IGP - Karachi, DIGPs from Crime Branch, Investigations Branch, IT, and other key officials from forensic departments, MLOs, and laboratory heads.

DIGP - IT delivered a detailed briefing highlighting the objectives, functionality, and benefits of the digitization initiative named “SAFE Project,” which was launched a month ago to address concerns about delays and tampering in report issuance.

Under this project, all key government hospitals, district medico-legal units, DNA labs, and forensic laboratories have been integrated into a digital platform.

Reports can now be generated both through traditional and digital means, ensuring accessibility and accuracy.

The integration enables real-time communication between police surgeons, MLOs, lab officials, and investigating officers. It significantly reduces delays, eliminates the need for manual correspondence, and mitigates risks of report tampering.

The digital issuance of reports also improves case property handling and timely submission in courts.

“Our ultimate success will be when the entire investigation process, including FIRs, evidence, and court proceedings, is digitized,” said IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon. “Connecting surgeons, MLOs, forensic labs, and investigators is a critical milestone in this journey.”

He appreciated the active cooperation of the Health Department, police surgeons, MLOs, and forensic lab officials in making this reform a reality.

To support the system further, focal persons will be nominated for efficient case property handover post-report issuance. The police IT unit will continue to provide full support to medical and forensic teams.

Health Secretary Rehan Baloch assured that efforts are underway to provide skilled staff, modern equipment, and improved infrastructure at MLO offices and forensic labs. He also directed an increase in doctor appointments, mandatory service duration, and regular staff training.

Additionally, it was decided that monthly reports on MLO and forensic report issuance will be sent to relevant SPs and DIGs to ensure accountability and performance monitoring.