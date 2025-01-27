Open Menu

Sindh Police Distributes Rs. 4.0 Mln Among Investigation Officers In Mirpurkhas

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 10:25 PM

Sindh Police on Monday distributed checks worth Rs. 4.0 million among 47 investigation officers in Mirpurkhas in order to boost transparency and efficiency in investigations

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Sindh Police on Monday distributed checks worth Rs. 4.0 million among 47 investigation officers in Mirpurkhas in order to boost transparency and efficiency in investigations.

The ceremony, held at the SSP Mirpurkhas office, was part of an initiative to reimburse investigation expenses incurred by officers from various police stations.

On this occasion, SSP Mirpurkhas Shabbir Ahmad Sethar, acting on orders from IG Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon and instructions from DIG Mirpurkhas Range Muhammad Zubair Darishak, distributed the checks to the investigation officers.

He also advised them to conduct investigations honestly and impartially, ensuring that all legal requirements are met to secure convictions in cases.

The investigation officers who received checks included Inspector Miron Khan (Rs. 3.56 lakhs), Inspector Momal Shain (Rs. 3.19 lakhs), and Sub Inspector Muhammad Hassan (Rs. 5.72 lakhs). SSP Mirpurkhas also issued instructions to improve the investigation process, emphasizing the need for transparency and timely completion of investigation stages.

