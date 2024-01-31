Sindh Police enhance election security measures

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, directed law enforcement personnel to enforce the election code of conduct and organized public awareness campaigns to inform citizens about police efforts to maintain law and order.

These directives were issued during IGP visits to the Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad ranges, where he chaired meetings to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming General Election 2024. During these sessions, IGP received updates on the prevailing law and order situation and reviewed preparations for the election.

Emphasizing the urgency, he stressed the need for swift finalization of security plans, highlighting the allocation of resources and manpower in the Mirpurkhas area for comprehensive security measures.

He urged police officers to engage with local stakeholders, including political and religious leaders, to underscore the importance of their roles in ensuring peaceful elections and soliciting their cooperation. The meetings were attended by Deputy Inspector Generals from Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas ranges, along with other senior officers.