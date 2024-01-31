Open Menu

Sindh Police Enhance Election Security Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Sindh Police enhance election security measures

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, directed law enforcement personnel to enforce the election code of conduct and organized public awareness campaigns to inform citizens about police efforts to maintain law and order.

These directives were issued during IGP visits to the Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad ranges, where he chaired meetings to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming General Election 2024. During these sessions, IGP received updates on the prevailing law and order situation and reviewed preparations for the election.

Emphasizing the urgency, he stressed the need for swift finalization of security plans, highlighting the allocation of resources and manpower in the Mirpurkhas area for comprehensive security measures.

He urged police officers to engage with local stakeholders, including political and religious leaders, to underscore the importance of their roles in ensuring peaceful elections and soliciting their cooperation. The meetings were attended by Deputy Inspector Generals from Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas ranges, along with other senior officers.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Police Law And Order Hyderabad From Election 2018

Recent Stories

Quetzal Softalogy Partners with Sagevanguard Tech ..

Quetzal Softalogy Partners with Sagevanguard Tech to Introduce Cutting-Edge Comm ..

6 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Tho ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case

6 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

18 hours ago
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

18 hours ago
 Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

18 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

18 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

18 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

18 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan