Sindh Police enhances investigation skills with online lecture from Cambridge expert

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) In an effort to improve the quality of investigations, Sindh Police organized an online lecture for its officers, featuring Dr. Susan Gurney, Associate Professor at the University of Cambridge.

The session was presided over by Additional IGP Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho, who emphasized ongoing reforms within the investigation department, said a news release on Thursday.

Dr. Gurney shared insights on Blood Spatter Analysis and Forensic Science, drawing from her extensive professional experience.

She highlighted the importance of maintaining high standards of evidence and adhering to the chain of custody, while also introducing investigative techniques to address common challenges. The lecture was attended by officers from all 30 units of the department.

Former IGP Niaz Ahmed Siddiqui, Fauzia Tariq, and DIGP - Investigation Zulfiqar Ali Mahar also addressed participants, discussing technical issues and court procedures.

The session included a question and answer segment, where investigating officers, Prosecution DSPs, and crime scene unit officers raised questions on technical and legal aspects of investigations.

DIGP - Investigation Zulfikar Ali Mahar stated that the series of training sessions and lectures will continue, aiming to enhance the professionalism of Sindh Police and strengthen all aspects of investigation and policing.

This lecture series, led by IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and organized in collaboration with the University of Cambridge and local NGO "Law is My Protector," is part of an initiative to align the police force’s skills with modern investigative standards and develop their existing capabilities.