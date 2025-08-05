Sindh Police Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris, Observe Youm-e-Istehsal
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A solemn ceremony was held at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi on Tuesday to mark Youm-e-Istehsal, with senior police officials joining hands to express unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Inspector General of Police Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, along with Additional IGPs, DIGPs, AIGPs, and other officers and personnel, attended the event, said a news release.
At 10 AM, the participants observed a one-minute silence in solidarity with Kashmiris enduring oppression under Indian occupation.
Speaking on the occasion, IGP Sindh stated, “This day is about standing shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brothers.
It’s a reminder that we will always support their struggle.”
He emphasized that Pakistan’s armed forces are courageously confronting the enemy on multiple fronts and assured, “We will defeat the enemy wherever they try to rise.”
Highlighting the internal role of police, IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said, “The police are responsible for the country’s internal security and defense, and because of your efforts, peace has been restored both in urban areas and difficult terrains like Katcha.”
He also noted that just a day earlier, the police had commemorated Martyrs’ Day to honor fallen heroes.
The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the freedom and well-being of Kashmiri brethren.
Recent Stories
UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza
UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes
Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM
IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC leader Altaf Wani calls August 5 darkest day in Kashmir’s history2 hours ago
-
New Polio case reported from Lakki Marwat3 hours ago
-
Fazlur Rehman offers condolences to Nawaz Sharif over cousin’s passing3 hours ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of Sardar Khan Niazi's mother-in-law3 hours ago
-
PTI lacks public support, relies on media tactics: Talal Chaudhry3 hours ago
-
Aug 5, a darkest day in Kashmir's freedom struggle: Mushaal Malik3 hours ago
-
CS Balochistan directs secretaries to address complaints of public immediately3 hours ago
-
CM chairs 28th cabinet meeting, approves reforms in labor, education3 hours ago
-
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the new DPO of Attock3 hours ago
-
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt3 hours ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu4 hours ago
-
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal4 hours ago