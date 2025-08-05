Open Menu

Sindh Police Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris, Observe Youm-e-Istehsal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Sindh Police expresses solidarity with Kashmiris, observe Youm-e-Istehsal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A solemn ceremony was held at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi on Tuesday to mark Youm-e-Istehsal, with senior police officials joining hands to express unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Inspector General of Police Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, along with Additional IGPs, DIGPs, AIGPs, and other officers and personnel, attended the event, said a news release.

At 10 AM, the participants observed a one-minute silence in solidarity with Kashmiris enduring oppression under Indian occupation.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Sindh stated, “This day is about standing shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brothers.

It’s a reminder that we will always support their struggle.”

He emphasized that Pakistan’s armed forces are courageously confronting the enemy on multiple fronts and assured, “We will defeat the enemy wherever they try to rise.”

Highlighting the internal role of police, IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said, “The police are responsible for the country’s internal security and defense, and because of your efforts, peace has been restored both in urban areas and difficult terrains like Katcha.”

He also noted that just a day earlier, the police had commemorated Martyrs’ Day to honor fallen heroes.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the freedom and well-being of Kashmiri brethren.

