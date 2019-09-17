UrduPoint.com
Sindh Police Guest House Inaugurated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 07:04 PM

Sindh Police Guest House inaugurated

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday inaugurated a Police Guest House in Clifton area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday inaugurated a Police Guest House in Clifton area.

The guest house based on 8 rooms, drawing, dining and tv lounge would be available for senior officers of all ranges of Sindh Police for their temporary stay from minimum 1 to maximum 8 days in the metropolis, said a statement.

The guest house would be available for the officers visiting the city for any seminars, workshops, training sessions at Central Police Office and official visit purposes and others.

Additional IGP-Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, AIGP-Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Dr. Kamran Fazal, Deputy IGP (Headquarters) Sindh, DIGP South, DIGP Finance and other senior officers were also presenton the occasion.

