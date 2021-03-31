UrduPoint.com
Sindh Police Head Constables Promoted

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:16 PM

Sindh police head constables promoted

As many as 77 Head Constables of Sindh Police were elevated to next positions of Assistant Sub-Inspectors, told the spokesman to Sindh Police on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 77 Head Constables of Sindh Police were elevated to next positions of Assistant Sub-Inspectors, told the spokesman to Sindh Police on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued from the office of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Technical and Transport (T&T) Sindh, the confirmed senior most head constables serving in Police Telecommunication Sindh were promoted to next ranks against existing vacancies.

The cops were promoted on the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee which were held on March 18th at the office of DIGP (T&T).

Among promoted cops, Head Constable Abdul Khalique was promoted with effect from August 13th, 2012, HCs Syed Zaman Hyder, Mehmood, Arif Ali and Moula Bux were promoted May 30th, 2017, Muhammad Farooq, Syed Qamar Abbas from December 05, 2018, Asghar Ali, Aijaz Ahmed, Irshad Ali, Safdar Ali and Rajab Ali from October 28, 2019 without monetary benefits while rest of the 65 head constables were promoted from the date of issuance of the promotion orders i.e. was March 18.

