Sindh Police holds high-level meeting on security preparations for 2024 general election

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Under the leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, a comprehensive review meeting was convened on Saturday to assess the security arrangements for the upcoming General Election 2024 and to evaluate the current law and order situation.

The meeting, held at the Central Police Office Karachi, saw the participation of Additional IGP Karachi, DIGPs, and other senior officers.

Addressing the attendees, IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja highlighted the heightened public enthusiasm surrounding the election and emphasized that the Sindh Police's actions in maintaining law and order are pivotal to fulfilling public expectations.

IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja stressed the need for enhanced and fool-proof security arrangements across all ranges, districts, and zones, underscored by the active cooperation and support of the public.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of stringent implementation of the security plan, prioritizing crime analysis, and ensuring timely and robust responses to thwart nefarious intentions.

IGP Sindh reiterated the significance of extraordinary security measures to counter anti-peace elements and urged for increased vigilance, timely detection of suspicious activities, and citizen cooperation through awareness campaigns.

Moreover, he called for diligent security deployment at sensitive installations and key public and private buildings throughout the province, alongside strict enforcement of Section 144 against the display of weapons.

Highlighting the imperative of acting on received reports and information without delay, IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja emphasized bolstering intelligence gathering at polling stations and their surroundings to safeguard the electoral process.

Ensuring a peaceful and secure polling environment from start to finish, including the uninterrupted transport of polling materials, was underscored as a priority.

IGP Sindh reiterated the Primary objective of protecting lives and property, emphasizing the readiness of anti-riot units and coordination among intelligence agencies to counter anti-national and anti-social elements.

Additionally, he stressed the need for active and uninterrupted communication channels during the election period and continuous monitoring of the situation in various areas.

The importance of engaging with candidates to instill confidence in police security arrangements and the need for continuous awareness campaigns and enforcement of the election code of conduct were also highlighted.

Furthermore, IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja emphasized the sustained implementation of special instructions for patrolling, random checks, and surveillance activities in relevant areas.