Open Menu

Sindh Police Holds Meeting To Address Rain Emergency, Ensuring Public Safety

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Sindh Police holds meeting to address rain emergency, ensuring public safety

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Under the chairmanship of Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, a high-level meeting was convened to tackle the escalating rain emergency and to reinforce peace and security measures.

Attended by key officials including Additional IGP Welfare and Works, DIGPs of CTD, Special Branch, Welfare, Establishment, RRF, IT, South and AIGPs, the meeting aimed to strategize responses to the pressing challenges posed by the rainfall.

Additional IGP Karachi and Zonal DIGPs Karachi and Rangers officers joined the deliberations via video conferencing.

The IGP Sindh emphasized the imperative for cohesive collaboration among officers, the Sindh government, and local administrations to effectively address the rain crisis.

Instructions were issued for heightened visibility of police and traffic personnel on the streets during adverse weather conditions, ensuring public safety and traffic management.

Furthermore, directives were imparted to maintain vigilance in respective police stations and offices, with particular emphasis on the proactive oversight of rain emergency arrangements by the newly elected Chief Minister of Sindh.

Highlighting the government's commitment to providing relief to affected citizens, the Sindh Police Chief underscored the importance of concerted efforts in mitigating the impact of the crisis.

Riffat Mukhtar Raja affirmed the Chief Minister's directives regarding the upkeep of existing police stations across the province and the expeditious establishment of new police stations, with district officers tasked to expedite assessments within a week.

Addressing the prevalence of crimes, particularly in street crime and drug-infested areas, IGP Sindh reiterated the government's resolve to undertake robust measures to combat criminal activities.

Assurance was provided regarding the provision of comprehensive support and assistance to law enforcement agencies by the Sindh government in their endeavors to curb crime.

In line with the directives of the Chief Minister, plans are underway for the swift installation of surveillance cameras along internal and external roads across the province, with initial focus on Karachi's internal routes, including Toll Plaza, slated for completion within a week, followed by broader deployment on other thoroughfares.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather Chief Minister Rangers Police Traffic Criminals Government

Recent Stories

PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker Na ..

PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker National Assembly

31 minutes ago
 ECP issues schedule for presidential election

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

3 hours ago
 IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Mi ..

IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah

4 hours ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

4 hours ago
 Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomati ..

Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..

4 hours ago
 Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

5 hours ago
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

17 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

19 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan