Sindh Police honors promoted officers at ceremony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A ceremony was held at the Central Police Office Karachi, to honor 64 newly promoted Office Superintendents and seven Personal Secretaries of Sindh Police, who advanced to grade 18 under a recent government notification.

Inspector General of Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, addressed the gathering, highlighting the significance of promotions in improving not just salaries but also easing the mental and financial pressures faced by employees amid rising inflation.

Senior officials, including Additional IGP Welfare and Finance, various DIGs, and AIGs from departments such as Establishment, Operations, Finance, Welfare, and IT, attended the event, said a news release on Friday.

In his speech, IGP Sindh emphasized the importance of timely promotions within the framework of regulations and SOPs.

He described policing as a mission that intertwines humanity and justice, urging officers to uphold justice and serve with integrity.

He noted that officers, at their level of experience, must act with a strong sense of right and wrong. Acknowledging the challenges posed by limited resources, he praised the dedication and honesty of the police force.

Underscoring the need for personal accountability, IG Sindh warned against justifying corruption under the pretext of financial hardship, urging all officers to make honesty, hard work, and integrity their guiding values.

The ceremony reflected the police leadership’s commitment to employee welfare and its broader mission of justice and public service.