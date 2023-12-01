Open Menu

Sindh Police Honors Sub-inspector With Inspector Rank In Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Sindh Police honors sub-inspector with inspector rank in ceremony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) In a graceful ceremony held at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, oversaw the elevation of Sub-Inspector Aslam Khatak to the rank of Inspector.

The event, characterized by its simplicity, marked a significant moment in Khatak's career as he nears retirement, culminating in the pinning of new badges on his shoulders.

IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja bid a heartfelt farewell, recognizing Sub-Inspector Aslam Khatak's invaluable contributions to the force. Deputy IGP - Establishment, Pir Muhammad Shah, also graced the occasion with his presence, highlighting the commitment and dedication of law enforcement personnel within the Sindh Police ranks.

