Sindh Police Implements Comprehensive Security Plan For Eid Milad-un-Nabi Processions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Sindh Police have chalked out an elaborate security plan for the main procession of Eid Milad ul Nabi, 12th Rabi ul Awal on Tuesday with Strict patrolling will be ensured throughout procession.

According to the private news channel, Sindh Police undertake comprehensive security and patrolling duties in Karachi.

The Police Spokesperson DIG South, Syed Asad Raza told that police officials were visited the procession routes to ensure effective security.

He said over 4500 police personnel were deployed for security duties during the occasion.

DIG told that around 600 containers were placed at different areas of the city to seal the rout of the procession.

A special command and control centre established in the south zone to capture every movement of the procession through CCTV cameras, he added.

He said that around 100 snipers were stationed on rooftops to provide additional security for the procession.

