Sindh Police Implements Comprehensive Security Plan For Eid Milad-un-Nabi Processions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Sindh Police have chalked out an elaborate security plan for the main procession of Eid Milad ul Nabi, 12th Rabi ul Awal on Tuesday with Strict patrolling will be ensured throughout procession.
According to the private news channel, Sindh Police undertake comprehensive security and patrolling duties in Karachi.
The Police Spokesperson DIG South, Syed Asad Raza told that police officials were visited the procession routes to ensure effective security.
He said over 4500 police personnel were deployed for security duties during the occasion.
DIG told that around 600 containers were placed at different areas of the city to seal the rout of the procession.
A special command and control centre established in the south zone to capture every movement of the procession through CCTV cameras, he added.
He said that around 100 snipers were stationed on rooftops to provide additional security for the procession.
Recent Stories
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman’s body recovered from sugarcane crop2 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH)) being observed in city12 minutes ago
-
Main processions concluded in Sargodha52 minutes ago
-
Eight gas connections disconnected over violation52 minutes ago
-
KP Govt exempts ETEA test for recruitment in BPS-09, below52 minutes ago
-
KP CM calls for following teachings of Holy Prophet as beacon of light1 hour ago
-
Police foils a dacoity bid, dacoit arrested1 hour ago
-
Eid Milad u Nabi celebrated in Tando Adam1 hour ago
-
Women among four drug dealers held, over 16kg hashish recovered in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
Seerat-ul-Nabi Conference highlights the Prophet's (PBUH) guidance for modern educational reforms1 hour ago
-
Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) procession held1 hour ago
-
Motorcycle stunts claim lives of brothers1 hour ago