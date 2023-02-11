UrduPoint.com

Sindh Police Issues Schedule Of Interviews For Post Of Constables.

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Sindh police issues schedule of interviews for post of constables.

The Sindh police here on Saturday have issued the schedule of interviews of the male and female candidates applying for recruitment on the post of constables in the police force

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :The Sindh police here on Saturday have issued the schedule of interviews of the male and female candidates applying for recruitment on the post of constables in the police force.

According to the schedule, the interviews of the female candidates from all the 9 districts of Hyderabad division would be conducted at the Police Headquarters in Hyderabad on February 13.

The candidates had been directed to reach the place of interview before 8 am, which is the time for the start of the interviews.

Similarly, the male candidates from Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sujawal districts had been given the same schedule for the interviews at the same place.

The interviews of the male candidates from Hyderabad and Jamshoro would be conducted on February 14 while the candidates from Badin, Tando Allahyar and Matiari have been given February 15 date.

Those belonging to Dadu district would have to visit the headquarters on February 16 for the interviews.

The starting time of the interviews on all the given dates had been set at 8 am.

