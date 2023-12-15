Sindh Police launches groundbreaking E-Sheet App for streamlined administration

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Inspector General of Police Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Friday officially sanctioned the implementation of the E-Sheet application, marking a significant leap toward digitizing administrative processes within the Sindh Police.

In a meeting chaired by IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, the necessity for inventive administrative solutions within the police force was underscored, according to spokesman for Sindh Police.

The E-Sheet application aims to streamline data management, encompassing tasks like appointments, transfers, postings, disciplinary actions, and more.

DIGP - Establishment Sindh, Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, shed light on the application's modern and user-friendly features, enabling direct resolution of challenges faced by police personnel. Moreover, the app will serve officers in remote areas, eradicating the need for physical visits to respective offices.

Initially tested in the South Zone and SSU, where it effectively resolved 90% of administrative issues, the application is now accessible to all Sindh Police personnel.

Key features of the E-Sheet app include an automatic status update system for applicants' complaints, with a tracking option. Digitization of staff data and WhatsApp-like communication facilities for district officers and their teams will enhance efficiency.

A comprehensive training program, starting with 500 staff members focusing on HRMIS, will commence, followed by training for the entire police force.

IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja stressed the app's user-friendliness and practicality for Sindh Police employees, envisioning a cohesive administrative system that enhances performance in both field and office duties.

The E-Sheet application is available for download on Google and iOS platforms.

Various high-ranking officials, including Additional IGP - Karachi, Additional IGP Special Branch, DIGPs - Traffic, SPU, CTD, Security, Admin, CIA, DL Branch, Zonal DIGPs, District SSPs of Karachi, participated in the meeting, with other police range DIGPs and concerned SSPs joining via video link.