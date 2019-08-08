UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Police Launches Helpline For Employees' Welfare

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:36 PM

Sindh Police launches helpline for employees' welfare

The Welfare Branch of Sindh Police on Thursday launched its Helpline1049 or 1058 and Whatsapp : 03357224452 to facilitate employees of Sindh Police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Welfare Branch of Sindh Police on Thursday launched its Helpline1049 or 1058 and Whatsapp : 03357224452 to facilitate employees of Sindh Police.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam and former IGP Niaz Ahmed Siddique inaugurated the helpline in a simple ceremony held at Central Police Office (CPO), said a statement.

IGP Dr.

Syed Kaleem Imam on the occasion also distributed six motorbikes among those personnel who got disabled and wounded on-duty.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (Welfare) Dr Muhammad Rizwan Ahmed Khan said on the occasion that the helpline aimed at to assist the widows, families of martyrs and other employees of police.

The issues related to retirement grant, funeral purposes, marriage of children of cops, education, scholarships, medical cover, assistance for personnel which get disabled or wounded on-duty could be asked onthe helpline.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Martyrs Shaheed Education Marriage

Recent Stories

Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev Brought to Interior ..

4 minutes ago

Sports Board Punjab stage Kashmir rally show solid ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad for precautionary measures ..

4 minutes ago

University of Karachi organizes inter-university s ..

4 minutes ago

District oversight committee sanctions appointment ..

10 minutes ago

DEWA CEO receives EFQM delegation

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.