Sindh Police launches helpline for employees' welfare

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Welfare Branch of Sindh Police on Thursday launched its Helpline1049 or 1058 and Whatsapp : 03357224452 to facilitate employees of Sindh

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam and former IGP Niaz Ahmed Siddique inaugurated the helpline in a simple ceremony held at Central Police Office (CPO), said a statement.

IGP Dr.

Syed Kaleem Imam on the occasion also distributed six motorbikes among those personnel who got disabled and wounded on-duty.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (Welfare) Dr Muhammad Rizwan Ahmed Khan said on the occasion that the helpline aimed at to assist the widows, families of martyrs and other employees of police.

The issues related to retirement grant, funeral purposes, marriage of children of cops, education, scholarships, medical cover, assistance for personnel which get disabled or wounded on-duty could be asked onthe helpline.