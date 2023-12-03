Sindh Police marks Sindhi Culture Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The Sindh Police marked 'Sindhi Cultural Day' with enthusiasm at the Central Police Office (CPO), Karachi, hosting a cultural event at the Police Headquarters.

Senior officers adorned traditional Sindhi Ajrak attire, adding vibrancy to the occasion.

Artists paid tribute to martyrs with Sufi songs.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, highlighted Sindh's significance, its ancient culture, and stressed fostering a crime-free society.

Emphasizing respect for all, he urged upholding Sindhi culture's essence and promoting safety.

IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja emphasized Sindh's historical significance, calling it a symbol of peace with a unique identity and global recognition.

The event concluded with a message of unity among diverse communities in Sindh, emphasizing shared humanity. Participants received Sindhi cultural caps and ajraks as tokens of unity and celebration.

The DIGPs and AIGPs also shared their perspectives during the ceremony.