Sindh Police Observes Martyrs Reverence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Sindh Police observes Martyrs Reverence Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday said the aim of observing the Martyrs Reverence Day was to remember the eternal sacrifices of the police martyrs for the cause of peace.

Talking to the media after an event held at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi to mark the day, the Sindh Police chief said the police martyrs by sacrificing their precious lives had immortalized themselves in the golden chapter of the history of Sindh Police and the proof of which was more than 2,400 martyrs of Sindh Police.

He said police stand like a leaden wall between the people and the criminals, so the stronger the police, the lower the morale of the criminals and terrorists.

Ghulam Nabi said all the law enforcement agencies had rendered sacrifices for establishing peace in the province.

He said the children of martyrs were given jobs on the basis of merit in Sindh Police.

Earlier, the Martyrs Reverence Day was marked at the Central Police Office, where the IGP Sindh laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.

A special contingent of police on the occasion presented Shaheed Salam. Later, the IGP Sindh met the families of martyrs and distributed gifts among them.

