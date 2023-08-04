Open Menu

Sindh Police Observes Police Martyrs Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The Sindh Police on Thursday observed Police Martyrs Day (Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police) to pay tribute to the sacrifices of policemen laid their lives in fight against crimes.

In this connection, Quran Khuwani was held at different police stations and other venues across the city.

Senior Police Officers visited the residences of martyrs and met the their families.

The officers distributed gifts among the families.

Banners and flags were displayed on police mobiles, vehicles and others.

In his statement, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said Police Martyrs' Day remind us of the outstanding deeds of our brave sons of the soil.

He said the sacrifices of brave officers and personnel of the Sindh Police were unforgettable. "We are proud of the sacrifices of Sindh police martyrs", said the Sindh Police chief.

