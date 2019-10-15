Sindh Police played vital role in restoration of peace: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Information and Labor Saeed Ghani on Tuesday said that Sindh Police along with other law enforcement agencies played a vital role in restoration of peace in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Labor Saeed Ghani on Tuesday said that Sindh Police along with other law enforcement agencies played a vital role in restoration of peace in the province.

Addressing as a chief guest at the passing out parade of Eaglet Course 45th & 46th Batch at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Elite Police Training Centre, Razzakabad, Saeed Ghani said that Sindh Police eliminated target killings, extortion collection and kidnappings for ransom.

He said that police should be a sign of fear for the terrorists and criminals not for the citizens.

The minister recalled that various personnel and officials lost their lives in operations against terrorists in era of 80s and 90s.

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Establishment and Training Sindh Dr. Aftab Pathan felicitating the passing out personnel said that they underwent their training in three phases including 3 months army training, 3 months legal and 3 months commando training.

He said that the Jawans must utilize their physical and mental abilities in serving the citizens.The police should behave properly with citizens, he advised.

AIGP Aftab Pathan said that no one was above law which was equal for everyone.

He said that the barracks, buildings and washrooms of the training centers were in dilapidated conditions which needed to be renovated.

As many as 1528 personnel passed out the 45th and 46th the Eaglet Courses which included 14 female personnel.

The personnel belong to different parts of the province. The passing out personnel demonstrated their training skill and abilities to curb the crime and handle sensitive situations.

Earlier Commandant Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Elite Police Training Centre, Tanveer Alam Odho delivered the welcome address.