UrduPoint.com

Sindh Police Played Vital Role To Support Flood Victims: IG Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 11:33 PM

Sindh police played vital role to support flood victims: IG Sindh

The Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has said the police had played its part to support the people affected by the recent monsoon rains and floods by making security arrangements and providing relief as well

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has said the police had played its part to support the people affected by the recent monsoon rains and floods by making security arrangements and providing relief as well.

He was speaking at the police headquarters here on Monday evening at a certificate distribution ceremony in which the organizations and individuals who supported the police in the operation of a tent city for the rain-affected people in Jamshoro district were given certificates.

"The way the displaced people were helped for the last three months is worth appreciation," he observed.

He noted that the entire country especially Sindh was affected by the rains and rain-triggered flooding.

The IG recalled that the police played an important role in keeping the road communication networks open while the department also provided security to the irrigation officials in their actions to create temporary drainage escapes for floods.

He maintained that during the last 3 months the crime fighting also paced up and 5 policemen were martyred by dacoits infesting the forest areas in Sukkur and Larkana divisions.

The DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah, SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh and other police officials besides representatives of the business community attended the event.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Business Road Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jamshoro Event Rains

Recent Stories

Cuban-Russian Economic Relations Could Be Improved ..

Cuban-Russian Economic Relations Could Be Improved - President

3 minutes ago
 Israeli Military Intelligence Chief Warns Iran May ..

Israeli Military Intelligence Chief Warns Iran May Plot Attack on Qatar During W ..

3 minutes ago
 USA v Wales World Cup starting line-ups

USA v Wales World Cup starting line-ups

3 minutes ago
 PTI using provincial govt resources for organizing ..

PTI using provincial govt resources for organizing long march: Javed Latif

4 minutes ago
 WHO warns of 'life-threatening' winter for million ..

WHO warns of 'life-threatening' winter for millions in Ukraine

7 minutes ago
 IAEA Experts Examined Damage to ZNPP on Monday, Re ..

IAEA Experts Examined Damage to ZNPP on Monday, Reported Their Findings - Rosene ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.