Sindh police played vital role to support flood victims: IG Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has said the police had played its part to support the people affected by the recent monsoon rains and floods by making security arrangements and providing relief as well.

He was speaking at the police headquarters here on Monday evening at a certificate distribution ceremony in which the organizations and individuals who supported the police in the operation of a tent city for the rain-affected people in Jamshoro district were given certificates.

"The way the displaced people were helped for the last three months is worth appreciation," he observed.

He noted that the entire country especially Sindh was affected by the rains and rain-triggered flooding.

The IG recalled that the police played an important role in keeping the road communication networks open while the department also provided security to the irrigation officials in their actions to create temporary drainage escapes for floods.

He maintained that during the last 3 months the crime fighting also paced up and 5 policemen were martyred by dacoits infesting the forest areas in Sukkur and Larkana divisions.

The DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah, SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh and other police officials besides representatives of the business community attended the event.