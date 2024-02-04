Sindh Police Prioritizes Integrated Communication System For General Elections 2024
February 04, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) In preparation for the upcoming General Elections 2024, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Technical and Transport, Sharjeel Kharal, has emphasized the need for a robust and integrated communication system.
Presiding over a crucial meeting, Sharjeel Kharal underscored the importance of aligning communication efforts with the directives outlined by IGP Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja.
The gathering, attended by key stakeholders including AIGP Motor Transport and Telecom Sindh, DSPs, Range In-charges, and other motor transport officers, focused on streamlining communication channels to ensure seamless coordination during the electoral process.
The DIGP directed the implementation of effective communication strategies, emphasizing the issuance of regular awareness letters and orders to all relevant officials. Stressing the significance of timely sharing of security guidelines and real-time reports, he urged for extraordinary efforts in every district and police station.
Moreover, Sharjeel Kharal highlighted the importance of maintaining the readiness and alertness of motor transport staff, officers, and personnel. Ensuring the functionality of available vehicles and the preparedness of personnel emerged as key priorities to facilitate efficient logistical support during the elections.
