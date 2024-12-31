Open Menu

Sindh Police Promotes 233 Sub-Inspectors To Inspectors

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 10:41 PM

Sindh Police promotes 233 Sub-Inspectors to Inspectors

Sindh Police has promoted 233 Sub-Inspectors to the rank of Inspectors, according to an official notification on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Sindh Police has promoted 233 Sub-Inspectors to the rank of Inspectors, according to an official notification on Tuesday.

Among those promoted, two female officers have also been elevated to the Inspector rank.

Out of the 233 promotions, 191 officers received unconditional promotions, while 42 were promoted on a conditional basis. The Departmental Promotion Committee reviewed a total of 345 Sub-Inspectors for the rank of Inspector.

These promotions involve senior Sub-Inspectors from various ranges and districts across Sindh. However, 112 Sub-Inspectors were not considered for promotion due to pending disciplinary actions and other issues within the department.

