Sindh Police Receives Medical Care Under New Initiative

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Sindh police receives medical care under new initiative

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Mirpurkhas Range, Zubair Darishak, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas, Shabbir Ahmed Sithar on Wednesday paid a visit to Ali Medicare Center and Muhammad Medical Hospital, in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Mirpurkhas Range, Zubair Darishak, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas, Shabbir Ahmed Sithar on Wednesday paid a visit to Ali Medicare Center and Muhammad Medical Hospital, in Mirpurkhas.

The objective of this hospital tour was to review the facilities and treatment being provided to Mirpurkhas police personnel.

The visit comes on the heels of the State Life Insurance Health Card facility implementation, made possible by the tireless efforts of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon.

According to sources of police, this initiative would provide comprehensive health insurance coverage to over 127,000 police personnel and their dependents.

During the visit, DIGP Darishak and SSP Sithar obtained detailed information regarding the treatment of admitted police personnel. They also issued directives to the medical staff, emphasizing the importance of providing care to these individuals.

