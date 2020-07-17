Sindh Police reports 155 new COVID-19 patients in two days

With 155 new cases reported in last two days, around 2515 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :With 155 new cases reported in last two days, around 2515 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Friday.

Currently, he said, 1593 officers and personnel are under treatment while 906 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

The spokesman said 16 officers and personnel lost their battle against COVID-19, out of them 14 belonged to Karachi Range and two from Hyderabad Range.