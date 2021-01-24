Sindh Police reports 176 new COVID-19 patients in four days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :With 176 new cases reported in last four days, around 5422 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Sunday.

He told that currently 553 officers and personnel were under treatment while 4846 had recovered from the disease.

The spokesman said that 23 policemen lost their lives battling against COVID-19.

He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.