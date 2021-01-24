UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Police Reports 176 New COVID-19 Patients In Four Days

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Sindh Police reports 176 new COVID-19 patients in four days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :With 176 new cases reported in last four days, around 5422 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Sunday.

He told that currently 553 officers and personnel were under treatment while 4846 had recovered from the disease.

The spokesman said that 23 policemen lost their lives battling against COVID-19.

He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

15 minutes ago

UAE leads Arab, Asian countries in resuming rugby ..

15 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Chairman of Sudanese Sovereig ..

30 minutes ago

ENOC Group wins â€˜Sword of Honourâ€™ award by Bri ..

45 minutes ago

DEWA upgrades water infrastructure with pioneering ..

1 hour ago

Jafza, STAR-K Kosher to promote production of kosh ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.