Sindh Police Reports 21 New COVID-19 Patients In Seven Days

Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:08 PM

With 21 new cases reported in last seven days, around 3261 personnel and officers of Sindh police have been infected with coronavirus so far, spokesman to Sindh police said here on Monday

He said currently 873 officers and personnel were under treatment while 2373 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

The spokesman said as many as 18 officers and personnel lost their battle against COVID-19.

