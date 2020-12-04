UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Police Reports 25 New COVID-19 Patients In Three Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Sindh Police reports 25 new COVID-19 patients in three days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :With 25 new cases reported in last two days, around 3753 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Friday.

He told that out of total 1295 tests conducted in two days, as many as 25 cops tested positive for the virus.

The spokesman said that 20 policemen lost their battle against COVID-19.

He told that currently 227 officers and personnel were under treatment while 3481 had return to their homes after recovering from the disease.

The spokesman said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.

Related Topics

Sindh Police All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt released Rs 1.78b for textiles sector, says ..

30 seconds ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

14 minutes ago

TECNO And M&P Celebrate 1 Billion Sales Record

32 minutes ago

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

38 minutes ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

38 minutes ago

PML-N hints at tendering resignations before PDM's ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.