Sindh Police reports 25 new COVID-19 patients in three days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :With 25 new cases reported in last two days, around 3753 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Friday.

He told that out of total 1295 tests conducted in two days, as many as 25 cops tested positive for the virus.

The spokesman said that 20 policemen lost their battle against COVID-19.

He told that currently 227 officers and personnel were under treatment while 3481 had return to their homes after recovering from the disease.

The spokesman said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.