Sindh Police reports 26 new COVID-19 patients in seven days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 26 cops contracted COVID-19 in last nine days lifting the toll of total infected cops to 6483, informed the spokesman to Sindh Police on Tuesday.

He said that currently 29 officers and personnel were under treatment.

The spokesman told that 6428 policemen had recovered from the disease. He said that 29 policemen lost their lives battling against the pandemic.

He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.