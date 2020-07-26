UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Police Reports 46 New COVID-19 Patients In Two Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 03:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :With 46 new cases reported in last two days, around 2997 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Sunday.

He said currently 1290 officers and personnel are under treatment while 1691 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

The spokesman said as many as 16 officers and personnel lost their battle against COVID-19, out of them 14 belonged to Karachi Range and two from Hyderabad Range of Sindh Police.

More Stories From Pakistan

