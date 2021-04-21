UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Police Reports 6 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 02:20 PM

Sindh Police reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :As many as six cops were contracted with COVID-19 in last six days lifting total death toll to 6385, informed the spokesman to Sindh Police on Wednesday.

He said that currently 27 officers and personnel were under treatment.

The spokesman told that 6334 policemen had recovered from the disease. He said that 24 policemen lost their lives during battling against the pandemic.

He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.

Related Topics

Sindh Police All From

Recent Stories

First T20I match: Zimbabwe wins the toss, decides ..

8 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate UK&#039;s Queen Elizabeth ..

36 minutes ago

ADP Commander-in-Chief, Chile&#039;s Ambassador di ..

36 minutes ago

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor determined to get gol ..

1 hour ago

First blockchain-enabled precious metals refinery ..

1 hour ago

Ataya’s online shopping destination showcases ta ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.