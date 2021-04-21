Sindh Police reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :As many as six cops were contracted with COVID-19 in last six days lifting total death toll to 6385, informed the spokesman to Sindh Police on Wednesday.

He said that currently 27 officers and personnel were under treatment.

The spokesman told that 6334 policemen had recovered from the disease. He said that 24 policemen lost their lives during battling against the pandemic.

He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.