Sindh Police reports significant arrests, operations from September to December

In the span of four months, between September and December 2023, the Sindh Police made substantial strides in law enforcement activities across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) In the span of four months, between September and December 2023, the Sindh Police made substantial strides in law enforcement activities across the province.

According to the performance report presented to IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, a total of 6655 proclaimed offenders and 11252 absconding accused were apprehended through rigorous raids, snap-checking, patrolling, and various other operations.

The comprehensive report highlighted a range of achievements, including police encounters, dismantling criminal gangs, arrests related to robbery, terrorism, target killings, and the capture of kidnappers. Across Sindh, a detailed breakdown revealed the arrest of 6820 robbers/criminals, 23 terrorists, 6 target killers, 10 notified robbers, 5 highway robbers, and 6 kidnappers.

Notably, the report indicated that 97 dacoits met their fate during 972 encounters with the police, while 1340 criminal gangs were neutralized throughout Sindh. In Karachi alone, among 393 police encounters, 3812 dacoits/criminals, 1 terrorist, 2 highway robbers, 6 kidnappers, 855 proclaimed offenders, and 3631 absconders were apprehended. Additionally, 39 dacoits/criminals were eliminated, resulting in the eradication of 1133 gangs from the city.

Across various districts, similar successes were evident. In the Hyderabad range, 1699 accused, 998 proclaimed offenders, and 2111 absconding accused were arrested, accompanied by the elimination of 59 dacoit gangs.

Similar efforts in other ranges, such as Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, and Larkana, demonstrated significant arrests, encounter statistics, and gang neutralisations.

Moreover, the report highlighted successful encounters between the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and criminal elements, leading to the arrest of suspects, target killers, and terrorists.

The enforcement operations yielded a substantial cache of seized arms and ammunition, including hand grenades, rounds of ammunition, pistols, rifles, shotguns, SMGs, and other weaponry. Additionally, crackdowns against the drug and gutka/mawa mafias resulted in the arrest of numerous suspects, the seizure of substantial amounts of narcotics, and the closure of numerous illicit manufacturing units.

The crackdown against the drug mafia led to the arrest of 5203 suspects, confiscating significant quantities of ice, heroin, hashish, and illicit liquor. Furthermore, in the action against the gutka/mawa mafia, 4447 accused were apprehended, and a substantial amount of gutka/mawa was confiscated, resulting in the closure of 79 manufacturing units.

The detailed report encapsulated the tireless efforts of the Sindh Police in maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety, and curtailing criminal activities across the province during the final months of 2023.