Sindh Police To Bring Dua Zehra To Karachi For Medical Examination

Sameer Tahir Published June 30, 2022 | 04:22 PM

Dua Zehra will go through a medical examination which will help the authorities determine her true age.

The Punjab government has received a letter from Sindh's interior ministry informing them of Dua Zehra's return to Karachi for a medical examination to determine her age.

Details indicate that the Sindh government wrote the Punjab Interior Ministry a letter requesting the dispatch of Sindh police officers to transport Dua Zehra to Karachi. The medical board, established to determine Dua's age, will hear her case.

The letter informs the girl's medical board appearance order from the Punjab government.

The Punjab government has been requested by the Sindh government to assist Karachi in maintaining order during the events.

Dua Zehra would be taken back to Karachi by a Sindh police team led by DSP Shoukat Shahani. The letter stated that female police constable Sultana would join the police party.

The medical board, which consists of 10 members, convened yesterday to compile a report to ascertain Dua Zehra's age. But before making a decision, the board opted to personally examine the girl.

