UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Police To Conduct Interviews For Recruitment Of SHO On Aug 31

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Sindh police to conduct interviews for recruitment of SHO on Aug 31

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :SHO Selection Committee of Sindh police would hold 12th phase of interview and examination for appointment of Station House Offices (SHO).

The interview and examination would be held at 14:00 pm on Monday at Committee Hall Karachi Police Office, said the statement released here on Sunday.

The SHO Selection Committee was comprised of Additional Inspector General (AIG) and other senor police officers.

The recruitment of candidates would be transparent and be made purely on the merit, it said.

Any candidates involved into corruption or any illegal activities during process of recruitment would not be selected, the statement said.

While, AIG Police Karachi had delegated his power to SSP for appointment of SHOs, it said.

The statement further said the honest candidates are being hired as the protection can be provided to common people and their property.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Corruption Police Sunday Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health, Royal Children’s Hospital Me ..

29 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Austrian P ..

29 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality opens Mushrif Park for cycling ..

59 minutes ago

More food assistance delivered to needy families i ..

1 hour ago

IACAD announces resumption of prayers in mosques i ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler approves 1,196 scholarships for stud ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.