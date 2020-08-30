Sindh police to conduct interviews for recruitment of SHO on Aug 31

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :SHO Selection Committee of Sindh police would hold 12th phase of interview and examination for appointment of Station House Offices (SHO).

The interview and examination would be held at 14:00 pm on Monday at Committee Hall Karachi Police Office, said the statement released here on Sunday.

The SHO Selection Committee was comprised of Additional Inspector General (AIG) and other senor police officers.

The recruitment of candidates would be transparent and be made purely on the merit, it said.

Any candidates involved into corruption or any illegal activities during process of recruitment would not be selected, the statement said.

While, AIG Police Karachi had delegated his power to SSP for appointment of SHOs, it said.

The statement further said the honest candidates are being hired as the protection can be provided to common people and their property.