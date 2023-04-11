Sindh Police to conduct operation against dacoits in Ghotki

Sindh Police has completed preparation to conduct an operation against dacoits in Sindh-Punjab bordering katcha area

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Police has completed preparation to conduct an operation against dacoits in Sindh-Punjab bordering katcha area.

Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday visited protective embankments at Indus river and also inaugurated a police check post in Rawanti area.

Talking to media, IG Police said that police were performing its duty according to intelligence reports being shared with the department.

He said that during the last 3 months police have achieved so many successes in its operations against outlaws, however, he vowed to give tough time to facilitators of dacoits found in katcha areas.

IG said that police were desirous to enhance the capacity of intelligence as 60 per cent of weapons had been provided to the police so far while we have also demanded 40 per cent weapons and we will get the weapons soon that are not allowed to use.

He said that we have written a letter to the Interior minister for which we expect to get permission very soon.

More than 170 people who had to be kidnapped were saved from abduction by the police during the last three months, there has been a significant reduction in crime due to the blockade of the police.

Chief Ministers of Sindh and Punjab are to have a meeting regarding the operation in Kacha and extend full cooperation in this regard.

He said that the brutal murder of Prof. Ajmal Sawand was a shocking and irreparable loss however 10 people have been identified in the murder of Ajmal Sawand and a case has been filed against them and criminals will be behind bars soon.

Later, IG visited home of the martyred police officer Abdul Zaq Malik, Sultan Rind and other officials.