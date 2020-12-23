Sindh Police to continue registering performance of high caliber officers: AIG Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region Dr. D.r Jamil Ahmed has vowed that the Police would continue registering performance of high caliber and fully committed officers to protect the life and property of the law abiding people of the province.

The recent performance of Sindh Police has started gaining confidence of the people and the same spirit would also continue in future,the AIG Hyderabad maintained this while addressing a ceremony hosted by Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry in honour of the heroes of Police here at HCSTSI Secretariat on Wednesday.

Dr. Jamil Ahmed said the busting of a criminal gang in Kashmore and foiling terrorist attacks at pakistan stock exchange at Karachi were clear example of high performance of Sindh Police which never got registered by the Police of any country in the world.

Paying glowing tributes to Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Bakhsh Buriro of Kashmor Police, the AIG said that such example of dedication, devotion and loyalty with profession had still not found in the world. Similarly, the timely and brave action of Policemen against terrorists during the attack at Pakistan Stock Exchange at Karachi was also the golden example for the Police of any country of the world.

The AIG thanked the HCSTSI office bearers for organizing a ceremony in honour of these brave Policemen adding that it indicated the Sindh Police succeeded in gaining confidence of the people.

Later, the AIG Hyderabad Dr. Jamil Ahmed on behalf of HCSTSI gave shields and cash prizes to Incharge CIR Kashmor Inspector Muhammad Ayaz Khero, Incharge Tiger Force Malik Ghulam Abbas Awan, SHO Kashmor Police Station Habibullah Mehar, ASI Muhammad Bakhsh Buriro, Inchate I.T. Nadir Hussain Channa and Constables Khalil Ahmed Jatoi and Rafique Ahmed Soomro who foiled the terrorist attack at Pakistan Stock Exchange Karachi.

The HCSTSI President Saleemuddin Qureshi in his welcome speech highlighted the objectives of organizing the ceremony in honour of brave Policemen of Sindh and added that such high performance of the Police has restored the confidence of the people upon the Police.

Among others, Chief CPLC Sindh Zubair Habib, SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh, former HCSTSI Presidents Muhammad Akram Ansari and Daulat Ram Lohana, Chief CPLC Jamshoro Mian Touqir Tariq, Chief CPLC Hyderabad Dr. Farid Qasim, Senior Vice President Jamshoro Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adeel Siddiqui, members HCSTSI executive committee Sikandar Ali Rajput, Parvez Fahim Noorwala, Muhammad Fahad Mian, Muhammad Naim Shaikh, Vishnu Mal, Choudhry Muhammad Aslam, Shafqatullah Memon, Gurmukhdas, Rameezuddin Ahmed, Mueez Abbas, Muhammad Yasin Khilji, Idrees Memon, Muhammad Ayoub Shaikh and Kishwar Kumar Bhatia were also present in the ceremony.